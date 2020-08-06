STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Ala. Seafood Eatery Sues Cincinnati Insurance for COVID-19 Business Losses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An Alabama seafood restaurant has sued The Cincinnati Insurance Co. in federal court, demanding coverage for losses it sustained when the state governor closed all non-essential businesses in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.

In a July 27 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama, Auburn Depot LLC d/b/a The Depot says the governor’s orders caused its premises and the surrounding area to suffer physical harm, triggering coverage.

“The orders prohibited access to The Depot’s Insured Property, and the area immediately surrounding Covered Property, in response to dangerous physical ...

