STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

JPML Rejects Efforts to Create MDL Docket for JPMorgan PPP Loan Litigation

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has denied efforts to create a multidistrict litigation docket for claims against JPMorgan for the bank’s alleged failure to properly process application for loans under the Paycheck Protection Program, citing “individualized factual issues concerning the circumstances of each loan application.”

The JPML released its order denying the petition on Aug. 5. It also released orders denying similar petitions relating to claims against Bank of America and Wells Fargo. For more on those orders, see the related stories in this issue.

In its order denying the petition as to JPMorgan, the ...

Associated Documents

Order



Registered User Login