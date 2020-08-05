STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

N.J. Federal Judge Dismisses Boston Scientific IVC Filter Case Without Prejudice

TRENTON, N.J. — A federal judge has dismissed without prejudice a lawsuit targeting Boston Scientific Corp.’s IVC filter, ruling that the plaintiff failed to plead his claims in accordance with the guidelines set by the New Jersey Product Liability Act.

In an Aug. 3 order, Judge John Vazquez of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey found the plaintiff did not prove the availability of a feasible and practical safer alternative design and repackaged his product liability claims as fraud claims.

Richard Greisberg suffered a pulmonary embolism in 2002 and subsequently underwent implantation of a Greenfield Vena ...

