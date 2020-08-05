STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

MDL Docket Created for Data Privacy Law Violation Claims Against TikTok

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has created a MDL docket for data privacy law violation claims against TikTok Inc., concluding that the actions involved “common questions of fact” and that “centralization will serve the convenience of the parties and witnesses and promote the just and efficient conduct of this litigation.”

In its Aug. 4 order, the JPML sent all related cases to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois to be overseen by Hon. John Z. Lee, noting that the judge has been actively managing the related cases in that district.

In ...

