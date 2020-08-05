STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

JPML Refuses to Create MDL Docket for Wells Fargo PPP Loan Cases, Cites ‘Individualized Factual Issues’

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Citing “individualized factual issues,” the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has denied a petition to create a multidistrict litigation docket or claims pending against Wells Fargo Bank for unfair and deceptive business practices relating to the Paycheck Protection Program.

In an Aug. 5 order, the Panel suggested that the parties pursue voluntary coordination, noting that there were a limited number of actions and districts involved and that Wells Fargo is represented by the same counsel in all the pending cases. The Panel also released orders denying similar petitions relating to claims against Bank of America and ...

Associated Documents

Order



