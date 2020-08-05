STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Efforts to Create MDL Docket for Bank of America PPP Loan Cases Rejected by JPML

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Efforts to create a national multidistrict litigation docket for claims pending against Bank of America for alleged PPP loan violations have been denied by a national panel, which conclude that “voluntary coordination among the parties and the involved judges is preferable to centralization.”