Cincinnati Insurance Seeks Dismissal of Dental Practice’s COVID-19 Action

CHICAGO — The Cincinnati Insurance Co. has moved to dismiss an Illinois dental practice’s COVID-19 business interruption coverage action, contending there has been no direct physical loss to insured property, as required by the policy.

In a July 31 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Cincinnati contends that the COVID-19 virus does not physically alter property because it can be removed by cleaning, therefore coverage under the policy was not triggered.

“Even if the Complaint could be read to allege direct physical loss, which Cincinnati does not concede, the loss Plaintiff describes was ...

