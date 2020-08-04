STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Fla. Salon Says Policy Covers COVID-19, Related Civil Authority Orders

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida salon owner has sued Hartford Casualty Insurance Co., seeking a declaration of whether its policy covers business interruption losses it sustained when the state governor ordered it to close during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Salon Euro Inc. d/b/a Salon 2000 contends that the policy is unclear as to whether coverage is available for loss of business income caused by civil authority and viruses.

On April 1, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ordered the closure of all non-essential retail and commercial businesses due ...

