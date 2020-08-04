STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Ill. Federal Judge Refuses to Block Governor’s COVID-19 Executive Orders

CHICAGO — An Illinois federal judge has refused to block executive orders issued by the governor in an effort to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus, ruling that “the extraordinary” public health threat posed by the virus overrides any infringement of citizens’ constitutional rights.

In an Aug. 1 order, Judge Andrea Wood of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois said the orders have a “real and substantial relationship to preventing the spread of COVID-19” and that the plaintiffs “have not shown a likelihood of success on the merits of any of their federal claims based ...

Associated Documents

Order



