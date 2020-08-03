STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeon Sues for COVID-19 Coverage

LOS ANGELES — A Beverly Hills, Calif., plastic surgeon has sued Sentinel Insurance Co. and his insurance agent in an effort to recoup losses he sustained when his practice was forced to temporarily close during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Dr. Andrew S. Frankel and Lasky Clinic Surgical Center Inc. contend they have been “devastated” by the government closure orders, mandated social distancing, and fear and panic surrounding the pandemic.

Also named as a defendant is plaintiffs’ insurance agent, USI Insurance Services LLC d/b/a USI California Insurance ...

Associated Law Firms

Bentley & More

Steptoe & Johnson LLP



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login