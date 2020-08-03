STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Miami Restaurant Owner Says Policy Covers COVID-19 National Emergency

MIAMI — The owner of a Miami upscale sushi restaurant has sued Arch Specialty Insurance Co., contending that the national emergency declared over COVID-19 constitutes physical loss or damage to property, triggering coverage under its all-risk policy.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on July 27, NZR LLC contends that as a direct result of the COVID-19 national emergency, and related civil authority orders closing non-essential businesses in Florida, its restaurant Chotto Matte became unsafe for the public.

On March 17, Florida governor Ron DeSantis ordered all bars and restaurants in ...

