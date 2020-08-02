STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

N.C. Five-Star Hotel Sues Selective Insurance for Coverage of COVID-19 Losses

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The owner of a five-star hotel in Charlotte, N.C., has sued Selective Insurance Company of America, seeking coverage for business interruption losses it suffered after government stay-at-home orders were issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina on July 31, MRK Ivey’s Hotel LLC says it was forced to suspend operations because the orders restricted travel in and around Charlotte and prevented it from taking reservations.

“This ongoing suspension has caused Plaintiff to suffer significant business income losses and to incur significant ...

