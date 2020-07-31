STORY FROM: Talcum Powder Litigation Report

Missouri Appellate Court Denies Motions to Review Order Affirming Multi-Billion Talc Verdict

ST. LOUIS –– A Missouri appellate court has denied Johnson & Johnson and Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.’s motion for rehearing, rejecting the defendants’ efforts to revisit an order affirming a multi-billion talcum powder verdict in part.

According to a July 28 docket entry, the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, not only denied the motion for rehearing, but also an application for transfer to the Missouri Supreme Court.

The defendants filed the motion and application on July 8; that same day, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the American Tort Reform Association, and the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and ...

