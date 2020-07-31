STORY FROM: Asbestos

Arizona Federal Court Remands Asbestos Suit Despite ‘Significant Deficiencies’ in Complaint

PHOENIX –– An asbestos exposure lawsuit has been remanded by an Arizona federal court, which found, in part, that the removing defendant had failed to establish that the acts at issue in the case occurred on a federal enclave subject to exclusive federal jurisdiction.

In the July 26 order, the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona also found that while the removal notice highlights “significant deficiencies in the generality of the Complaint,” the removing defendant had not shown there was no possibility the plaintiffs could prevail against the in-state company.

Renee Hatten filed the wrongful death lawsuit ...

