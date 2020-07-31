STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Ohio Appellate Court Affirms Dismissal of Benzene Claims Against Safety-Kleen

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– An Ohio appellate court has affirmed the dismissal of benzene personal injury claims against Safety-Kleen, citing the plaintiff’s “inability to comply with trial court orders regarding the case schedule and the threshold issue of product identification.”

In the July 30 order, the Ohio Court of Appeals for the Tenth District concluded that allowing the plaintiff to pursue further information to support product identification would likely result in an additional 10-year delay of the proceedings.

The plaintiff filed the claims on behalf of Gregory R. Green, contending that he developed leukemia as a result of exposure to benzene-containing ...

