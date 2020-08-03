STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

N.Y. Attorney Says COVID-19 Coverage Action Belongs in State Court

NEW YORK — A Manhattan attorney who sued Midvale Indemnity Co. for coverage of COVID-19-related business interruption losses has moved to remand his case to state court, arguing that the insurer has failed to prove diversity.

In a July 29 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Michael Redenburg argues that Midvale failed to advise the court of its many affiliates, one of whom — Homesite Insurance Company of New York — is a New York resident.

“Midvale has not sufficiently identified all of its members, parents and/or subsidiaries’ types; has not clearly ...

Associated Law Firms

Michael J. Redenburg PC

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett



Associated Documents

Complaint

Motion



