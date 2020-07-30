STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Plaintiffs in Securities Class Action Suit Against Monsanto, Bayer Back Inclusion of Case in MDL Docket

SAN FRANCISCO –– Plaintiffs with a securities class action lawsuit pending against Monsanto and Bayer have supported efforts to have the case included in the national multidistrict litigation docket for Roundup personal injury claims, maintaining that the MDL Court has a “unique familiarity” with the facts that will overlap with those in the instant lawsuit.

The plaintiffs –– the City of Grand Rapids General Retirement System and City of Grand Rapids Police & Fire Retirement System –– filed the reply brief on July 29 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

The reply brief argued ...

Associated Documents

Reply



Registered User Login