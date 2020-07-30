STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Fla. Restaurant Calls COVID-19 Pandemic ‘Natural Disaster’ in Coverage Action

TAMPA, Fla. — A Pinellas County, Fla., restaurant has sued Scottsdale Insurance Co. in an effort to recoup business interruption losses it sustained when it was forced to curtail operations in compliance with COVID-19-related civil authority orders.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida on July 28, ODH International Inc. d/b/a Madfish contends that its policy covers losses arising from “natural disasters” and that the COVID-19 pandemic can be classified as such a disaster because it involves “substantial damage to property, hardship, suffering and loss of life.”

“The civil authority orders ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



