Restaurant Group Hits Travelers with Proposed Class Action Demanding COVID-19 Coverage

GREENBELT, Md. — The owners of 17 restaurants in Washington, D.C., New York, Orlando and Las Vegas have filed a proposed class action against Travelers Property Casualty Company of America, seeking to recoup losses arising from government-mandated COVID-19 restrictions that required them to suspend or curtail operations.

In a July 29 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, the restaurant owners contend that the public health orders caused physical loss of property and actual loss of business income, triggering coverage under their policy.

Plaintiffs are ThinkFood Group LLC; TYM Merger Company LLC; Tapas 23 LLC ...

