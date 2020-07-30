STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

JPML Closes Briefing in Petition Seeking Creation of MDL Docket for Ski Pass Insurance Dispute

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Briefing is closed in a petition to create a coordinated MDL docket for claims relating to refunds for season ski passes that remain unfulfilled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a recent docket from the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation.

On July 30, the minute order from the JPML closed briefing, asking the parties to notify the Clerk of the Panel promptly of potential tag-along actions, “as well as any development that moots the motion or fully disposes of any action on the motion.”

One day prior to the docket entry, the plaintiff ...

