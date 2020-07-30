STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Lloyd’s Underwriters Seek Transfer, Dismissal of Fla. Restaurants’ COVID-19 Action

NEW YORK — Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s London have asked a New York federal court to transfer a Florida pizzeria owner’s COVID-19 business interruption coverage action to Florida, arguing that the controversy has no significant ties to New York.

In briefs filed July 29 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Underwriters also moved to dismiss the action, contending that coverage is not available because plaintiffs did not sustain “direct physical loss of or damage,” as required by the policy.

GIO Pizzeria & Bar Hospitality LLC and GIO Pizzeria Boca LLC own Nick’s New Haven ...

Associated Documents

Motion to Dismiss

Motion to Transfer



Registered User Login