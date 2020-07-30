STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Boston Restaurant Owner Hits Strathmore Insurance with COVID-19 Class Action

BOSTON — The owner of a Boston restaurant has filed a proposed class action against Strathmore Insurance Co. in Massachusetts federal court, seeking to recoup business interruption losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic and related government closure orders.

In a July 27 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, Select Hospitality LLC, which owns the Grand Tour restaurant, says it and other restaurants have had to suspend operations due to their inability to use their properties for their intended purpose.

“Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s orders were issued because of, among other things, direct physical loss ...

Shapiro Haber & Urmy LLP



Complaint



