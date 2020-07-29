STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Travelers Accused of Failing to Refund CGL Policy Premiums Despite Decrease in Risk

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Travelers Indemnity Company of America has been accused of refusing to partially refund commercial general liability premiums to businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite a significant decrease in exposure to potential claims.

In a July 27 class action complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri, the owners of a Kansas City office building contend that despite a disruption of their business due to the virus and related government restrictions, Travelers has not discounted their premiums.

Associated Law Firms

Bartle & Marcus



Associated Documents

Complaint



