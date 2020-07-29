STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Boscov’s Department Store Sues Insurer for COVID-19 Business Interruption Coverage

PHILADELPHIA — A major department store chain has sued American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co. in federal court, demanding coverage for business interruption losses it sustained when it was forced to shutter its stores due to the COVID-19 virus and related government closure orders.

In a July 28 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Boscov’s Department Store Inc. contends that all 50 of its stores suffered “direct physical loss of or damage” as the result of a covered cause of loss, triggering coverage under its all-risk policy.

Boscov’s is a family owned business ...

Associated Law Firms

Reed Smith



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login