STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

Calif. Federal Judge Refuses to Reconsider Summary Judgment Award in Abilify Case

SAN FRANCISCO — A California federal judge has refused to reconsider his award of summary judgment to Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc. summary judgment in an Abilify action, ruling that the plaintiff failed to present new evidence that the antipsychotic drug’s warning label was inadequate.

On July 22, Judge William H. Orrick of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California found that in support of her motion, the plaintiff raised arguments that the court had already considered and rejected in its earlier order.

Ina Rodman was prescribed Abilify in 2010 to treat major depressive order. She was diagnosed ...

Associated Law Firms

Taggart Morton

The Cartwright Law Firm Inc.

Winston & Strawn



Associated Documents

Order



