STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Owner of Las Vegas Grand Bazaar Shops Says COVID-19 Caused Physical Loss

LAS VEGAS — The owner of a large open-air mall on the Las Vegas strip has sued Starr Surplus Lines Insurance Co. for coverage of millions of dollars in rental losses allegedly arising from COVID-19 and related civil authority orders closing all non-essential businesses.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada on July 23, JGB Vegas Retail Lessee LLC, which owns the Grand Bazaar Shops contends that the government orders have rendered the mall “a virtual ghost town,” and that many of its tenants, which include retail stores, restaurants and breweries, have stopped ...

