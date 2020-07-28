STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Steel Shelving Co. Sues Insurer in Attempt to Recoup COVID-19-Related Losses

NEW YORK — A steel shelving company has filed a proposed class action against Selective Insurance Company of America, seeking coverage for losses allegedly caused by government orders requiring the closure of all non-essential businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a July 24 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Sullivan County Fabrication Inc. says COVID-19 civil authority orders forced it to close its facilities, prevented its employees from visiting customers, and hampered its ability to deliver products.

“Plaintiff and all similarly situated Class members have suffered direct physical loss, loss of business, ...

Associated Law Firms

Finkelstein Blankinship Frei-Pearson & Garber LLP

Gersowitz Libo & Korek PC

Kanner & Whiteley LLC



Associated Documents

Complaint



