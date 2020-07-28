STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

RW Restaurant Group Sues Charter Oak for COVID-19 Business Interruption Coverage

GREENBELT, Md. — The owners of eight restaurants in the Washington, D.C., and Baltimore areas have filed a proposed class action against Charter Oak Insurance Co., seeking to recoup losses arising from government-mandated COVID-19 restrictions that required the eateries to suspend or curtail operations.

In a July 24 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, the RW Restaurant Group LLC and its affiliates, whose restaurants include Marcels, Brasserie Beck, Mussel Bar & Grille and Tommy Joe’s, contend that the public health orders caused physical loss of property and actual loss of business income, triggering coverage ...

