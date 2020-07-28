STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Pa. Sup. Court Affirms Order Reinstating Pesticide Exposure Claims, Says Defendants Can Renew Frye Challenges on Remand

HARRISBURG, Pa. –– The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has affirmed a lower court order reinstating pesticide exposure claims, agreeing that the trial court had overstepped its role of gatekeeper when assessing Frye admissibility challenges.

In a majority opinion released July 21, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court found that the case should be remanded to the trial court, where the defendants will be “afforded the opportunity to renew Frye motions.”

The plaintiffs asserted the claims on behalf of Thomas J. Walsh, a groundskeeper and golf course superintendent at several Pittsburgh-area golf courses. During the course of his employment, Walsh used a number of ...

