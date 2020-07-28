STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Research Firm Says Insurer’s COVID-19 Lawsuit Does Not Belong in Texas
July 28, 2020
HOUSTON — Research firm Gartner Inc. has asked a Texas federal court to dismiss for lack of jurisdiction an insurer’s lawsuit disclaiming liability for COVID-19-related event cancellations beyond the $150 million policy limit.
In a July 24 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, Gartner argues that general personal jurisdiction is lacking because its contacts with the forum are not “so continuous and systematic as to render it essentially at home.”
Gartner is incorporated in Delaware and its principal place of business is in Stamford, Conn.,” the firm argues. “Absent exceptional circumstances, it ...
