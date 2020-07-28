STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Research Firm Says Insurer’s COVID-19 Lawsuit Does Not Belong in Texas

HOUSTON — Research firm Gartner Inc. has asked a Texas federal court to dismiss for lack of jurisdiction an insurer’s lawsuit disclaiming liability for COVID-19-related event cancellations beyond the $150 million policy limit.

In a July 24 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, Gartner argues that general personal jurisdiction is lacking because its contacts with the forum are not “so continuous and systematic as to render it essentially at home.”

Gartner is incorporated in Delaware and its principal place of business is in Stamford, Conn.,” the firm argues. “Absent exceptional circumstances, it ...

Associated Law Firms

Anderson & Kreiger LLP

Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP

Reed Smith



Associated Documents

Motion



Registered User Login