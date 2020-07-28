STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Hartford Casualty Says Virus Exclusion Bars COVID-19 Coverage for Fla. Chiropractor
July 28, 2020
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Hartford Casualty Insurance Co. has moved to dismiss a Florida chiropractic office’s lawsuit demanding coverage for COVID-19-related business interruption losses, arguing that the policy does not cover losses caused by a virus.
In a July 15 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida, the insurer contends that the policy, issued to Florida Wellness Center of Tallahassee, clearly excludes ““loss or damage caused directly or indirectly by presence, growth, proliferation, spread or any activity of virus.”
The exclusion further states that “such loss or damage is excluded regardless of any other ...
