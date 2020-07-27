STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Insurer Moves to Stay COVID-19 Coverage Action Pending JPML Consolidation Ruling

MIAMI — Ohio Security Insurance Co. has moved to stay a lawsuit filed by a Miami gym seeking coverage for COVID-19-related business interruption losses pending the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation’s decision to consolidate and transfer such actions for pretrial proceedings.

In a July 22 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, the insurer argues that a stay will “void the risk of unnecessary and duplicative expenditures for this case and potential waste of judicial resources.”

Training First originally sued Ohio Security on May 26 in the Miami-Dade County Circuit Court, contending that ...

Associated Documents

Motion



