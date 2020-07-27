STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Calif. Frozen Yogurt Shop Sues Insurer for COVID-19 Business Income Losses

LOS ANGELES — A Southern California frozen yogurt shop has sued The Hanover Insurance Co. for coverage of business interruption losses it incurred when government orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to temporarily close.

In a July 22 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, JKR Enterprises LLC d/b/a Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt says the orders caused it to sustain “direct physical loss,” triggering coverage under its policy.

“As a result of this direct physical loss, Plaintiff has suffered loss of business income, has incurred extra expense to minimize the suspension ...

Associated Law Firms

Agruss Law Firm LLC



Associated Documents

Complaint



