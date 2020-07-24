STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

Allergan Biocell Breast Implant Litigation Designated as Multicounty Litigation in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. –– New Jersey has designated state court litigation alleging injuries due to implantation of Allergan Biocell Textured Breast Implants as a multicounty litigation, according to a notice sent to the bar recently.

In a June 8 notice, Acting Administrative Director of the Courts Glenn A. Grant assigned the Allergan Breast Implant MCL to Bergen County for centralized case management by Superior Court Judge Rachelle Harz.

