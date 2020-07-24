STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Palm Springs Restaurant Says COVID-19 Orders Caused Physical Loss of Property

LOS ANGELES — A Palm Springs, Calif., brunch restaurant has sued Nationwide Insurance Co. in an effort to recoup business interruption losses it suffered when it closed following the issuance of COVID-19 government stay-at-home orders.

In a July 20 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Prince LLC d/b/a Pinocchio in the Desert says its compliance with the orders caused it to sustain direct physical loss of its property, which became useless and/or inhabitable.

“The impact of these orders was felt not simply in their direct application to plaintiff’s operations, but also in ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login