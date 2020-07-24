STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Temple Urges Dismissal of Tuition Refund Class Action, Says Damages ‘Speculative’
July 24, 2020
PHILADELPHIA — Temple University has moved to dismiss a student’s lawsuit demanding a partial tuition refund following the college’s transition to online classes in March due to COVID-19, arguing that it never contractually promised to provide exclusively in-person classroom instruction.
In a July 15 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, the university further contends that the contract which governs its relationship with students “makes clear that refunds are available only under four specified circumstances, none of which apply in this case.”
Further, plaintiff Brooke Ryan’s claim that “the level and quality of instruction” ...
