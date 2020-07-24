STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

N.Y. Legislators Pass Bill Prohibiting Use of Glyphosate-Containing Pesticides on State Property

ALBANY, N.Y. –– Legislators in New York have approved a bill that would ban the use of glyphosate-containing herbicide or pesticide products on state property.

In a July 22 New York State Senate floor vote, senators passed the measure 45-15. The legislation now heads to Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) for his signature.

According to a version of the bill filed Jan. 9, 2019, the legislation would amend Section 33-1301 of the environmental conservation law to add a new subdivision.

According to the legislation, Subdivision 12 should state, “For any state department, agency, public benefit corporation or any pesticide applicator ...

Associated Documents

Legislation



Registered User Login