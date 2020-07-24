STORY FROM: Asbestos

Calif. Court Denies Mistrial Motion As Moot After Asbestos Defendant Reaches Settlement Agreement

OAKLAND, Calif. –– A California court overseeing an ongoing asbestos personal injury trial has denied a motion for mistrial as moot after the defendant, which had challenged the court’s refusal to allow counsel to enter the courtroom for voir dire, reached a settlement agreement with the plaintiffs.

In a July 23 order, the California Superior Court for Alameda County issued an order denying Fryer-Knowles, Inc.’s motion for mistrial “as moot in that defendant’s case has resolved.”

Minutes entered one day prior indicated that only Metalclad Insulation was left in the ongoing trial.

In the motion for mistrial filed ...

