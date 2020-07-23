STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

La. Shopping Center, Hotel Owner Sues Insurer, Agents for COVID-19 Losses

NEW ORLEANS — The owner of a Louisiana shopping center and hotel has sued Mt. Hawley Insurance Co., demanding coverage for business interruption losses arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and related government closure orders.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana on July 21, Sika Investments LLC contends that the government “stay at home” and curfew orders “is similar to the perils of riot, strike, picketing, etc. which would impair access to the buildings,” and therefore its losses are insured.

Sika also named as defendants its insurance agents, EI Investments Inc. and ...

Associated Law Firms

Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert LLC



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login