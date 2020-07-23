STORY FROM: Talcum Powder Litigation Report

Parties in Calif. Coordinated Talcum Powder Docket Agree to Extend Trial-Related Deadlines

LOS ANGELES –– The parties in the California coordinated docket for state talcum powder personal injury claims have reached an agreement to extend the deadline by which the cases filed before January 2018 must be brought to trial.

Hon. Daniel J. Buckley of the California Superior Court for Los Angeles County signed the joint stipulation on July 21.

Johnson & Johnson, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., and the Plaintiffs’ Leadership Counsel indicated in the stipulation that they have “met and conferred and agreed to extend the time by which the cases in JCCP No. 4872 filed before January 1, ...

Associated Documents

Stipulation



