STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Restaurant Holding Co. Sues Hartford Fire for Coverage of COVID-19 Losses

NEW YORK — A holding company that owns and operates a number of restaurants in New York and Florida through its subsidiaries has sued Hartford Fire Insurance Co. in Connecticut federal court, seeking coverage for business income losses arising from government orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a July 22 class action complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, SA Hospitality Group LLC maintains that coverage is available under its standard uniform all risk commercial property policies’ Special Business Income Coverage Form, which insures business income losses sustained “due to the necessary ...

Associated Law Firms

Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd

Seeger Weiss



Associated Documents

Complaint



