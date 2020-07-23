STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Minn. Day Spa Sues Travelers Following Denial of COVID-19 Claim

DALLAS — A Minneapolis day spa that was forced to shut down in compliance with COVID-19 civil authority orders contends in a lawsuit that its business losses are covered because it has suffered “direct physical loss of or damage” to its insured property.

In a July 22 complaint filed against Travelers Casualty Insurance Company of America in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota, Belissimo Salon & Day Spa, LLC contends that “contamination, and potential contamination, of the insured premises by COVID-19 constitutes a direct physical loss.”

According to the lawsuit, Belissimo, a Washington County, Minn., salon and ...

