Talcum Powder MDL Court Outlined Schedule for Selection of Stage Two Cases

TRENTON, N.J. –– The federal court overseeing the multidistrict litigation docket for talcum powder personal injury claims has outlined the schedule for the selection of, and case-specific discovery for, “Stage Two” cases.

According to the July 23 order, the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey asked each side to select 10 cases to compose the Discovery Pool by September 18. The Court will select an additional 10 cases.

After the designation of those cases, the court continued, the plaintiffs will have two weeks –– until Oct. 2 –– to dismiss cases with prejudice and 30 days –– ...

Associated Documents

Order



