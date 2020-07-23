STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Hartford Sued by Fine Art Retailer Seeking to Recoup COVID-19 Losses

SAN FRANCISCO — The owner of three art stores has sued Sentinel Insurance Company Ltd. d/b/a The Hartford in California federal court, seeking to recoup losses when it was forced to close its doors to the public in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a July 16 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Kevin Barry Fine Art Associates (KBFA) contends that the virus and

