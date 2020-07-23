STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration

Montana Joint Risk Pool Seeks to Amend Complaint in $2.65 Million Reinsurance Action

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana joint risk pool is urging a Montana federal judge to allow it to amend its complaint against Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s London in a $2.65 million reinsurance action, arguing that such amendment would not be futile because it presents cognizable claims under state law.

In a July 17 reply filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana, the Montana Association of Counties Property and Casualty Trust (MACo) says it is not required to wait until Underwriters breach the reinsurance contract before it can file a claim.

MACo represents a group of Montana ...

Associated Law Firms

Matovich Keller & Huso

Ugrin Alexander Zadick



Associated Documents

Reply



