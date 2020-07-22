STORY FROM: Asbestos

N.Y. Court Denies Efforts to Dismiss Asbestos Talc Case on Jurisdiction Grounds

NEW YORK –– A New York state court has denied efforts to dismiss an asbestos talc personal injury lawsuit on jurisdiction grounds, concluding that specific jurisdiction did exist since there was a substantial relationship between the defendant’s conduct and the alleged claims.

In the July 14 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County concluded that the plaintiffs had “established that long-arm jurisdiction should be exercised over Neslemur.”

Plaintiff Vincent Luca asserted the underlying claims, contending that his mesothelioma was caused by exposure to Clubman brand talcum powder he came into contact with while employed at barbershops in ...

Associated Documents

Order



