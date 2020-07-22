STORY FROM: Asbestos

W.Va. Judge Schedules Jury Selection in Asbestos Trials, Urges Parties to Settle to Avoid ‘Dreadful’ Trial Experience

CHARLESTON, W.Va. –– Jury selection in West Virginia asbestos trials is scheduled to begin next week, despite a judge’s urgent plea for the parties to settle the claims to avoid what he foresees to be a “dreadful [trial] experience” with 6-foot social distance and mask-wearing.

In the July 21 notice, Judge Ronald E. Wilson of the West Virginia First Judicial Circuit Court (Brooke, Hancock, and Ohio Counties) explained that the location of the July 27 asbestos personal injury trials has been changed from the Ohio County Courthouse to the Highlands Event Center in Wheeling, W.Va.

While the parties are not ...

Associated Documents

Order

Contact Tracing Form

July 19 Notice



Registered User Login