Knife Sharpening Co. Sues Cincinnati Insurance for Coverage of COVID-19 Business Losses

CHICAGO — A knife sharpening and rental company has sued The Cincinnati Insurance Company Inc. for coverage of losses it sustained as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government shutdown orders, contending that it suffered “direct physical loss of or damage” to covered property.

In a July 21 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Cozzini Bros. Inc. further argues that its all-risk policy does not include a virus exclusion.

Cozzini rents and sharpens knives and other blades for various businesses, including restaurants, supermarkets, and commercial kitchens, and sells other commercial ...

