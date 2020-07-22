STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

N.H. Inn Owner Sues Philadelphia Indemnity for COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses

MIAMI — The owner of a New Hampshire inn has sued Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co., asserting that business interruption losses arising from government stay-at-home orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic are covered under its policy.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on July 20, MBC ITH Associates LLC says it was forced to suspend operations at The Inn at Thorn Hill due to the virus and related civil authority orders, which barred it from accepting reservations at the Jackson, N.H., hotel.

“This ongoing suspension has caused Plaintiff to suffer ...

