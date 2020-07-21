STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Policyholders Urge Coordination of COVID-19 Coverage Actions Over Insurer’s Objections

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh restaurant and other small business owners are urging a state court judge to coordinate their COVID-19 business interruption coverage cases against Erie Insurance Exchange in the Allegheny County (Pa.) Court of Common Pleas.

In a July 21 reply brief, the businesses, led by Joseph Tambellini Inc. d/b/a Joseph Tambellini Restaurant, contend that Erie’s opposition to its motion to coordinate is without merit because all parties have been notified of the motion, and coordination would be a fair and efficient method of resolving the nearly identical cases.

Erie argues in its July 17 opposition that plaintiffs failed ...

Associated Law Firms

DiBella Geer McAllister Best

Haggerty Goldberg Schleifer & Kupersmith

Jack Goodrich & Associates

Kohn Swift & Graf

Schmit Kramer

Timoney Knox LLP



Associated Documents

Opposition

Reply



Registered User Login